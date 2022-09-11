Could a new contract be coming for Jordan Kyrou?

After an offseason of changes for the St. Louis Blues including the loss of fan-favorite David Perron to the Detroit Red Wings, and with training camp now less than two weeks away there has been talk from Blues reporter Andy Strickland that a new contract may be coming down the pipeline for Jordan Kyrou.

Strickland sent out this tweet on Thursday morning saying that the two sides were in talks for a new contract and that the talks were going "very good".

St. Louis and Jordan Kyrou are working on a contract extension. Told talks between the two sides have been very good. #stlblues https://t.co/itq1zgK6xn — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) September 8, 2022

Kyrou is coming off of a career-best season that saw him record 75 points (27 goals and 48 assists) in 74 games played along with winning the fastest skater competition at this past season’s All-Star weekend.

Kyrou is entering the final season of a two-year, $5.6 million bridge contract and will certainly demand a pay raise, possibly similar to the eight-year, $65 million contract extension the Blues gave his teammate Robert Thomas earlier this summer.

However, one thing the Blues have to take into consideration when deciding how long and for how much to re-sign Kyrou for is the other contracts that are up following the 2022-23 season, namely captain Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, as they are both set to become unrestricted free agents following the upcoming season.

Going into the 2023-24 season, the Blues have only 12 players under contract, and with the slowly rising salary cap coming out of the pandemic, the Blues will likely be left with around ten million dollars of available cap space entering the 2022-23 offseason so Blues fans, including myself, will just have to wait and see how general manager Doug Armstrong makes all the contracts that need to be addressed this next offseason fit under the cap while hopefully keeping the roster intact.