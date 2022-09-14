Blues Reacts Survey: How do you feel about the upcoming season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in St. Louis Blues fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The upcoming NHL season starts in a bit over a month, and with it comes new faces, faces who are going to be here for a while, and returning faces whose futures are uncertain. Once that puck drops on the season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 15th, all bets are off on how this year will play out.

Going into the new season, how do you feel about the future of the team? Share your thoughts and commiserate with your fellow fans in the comments.