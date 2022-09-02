Blues sign forward Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout

One of the fun things about NHL training camps is the possibility for a roster surprise. Sometimes it’s that rookie, like Jake Neighbours, who has an outstanding preseason that transforms into a NHL cup of coffee. Sometimes it’s the grizzled veteran like James Neal being able to exploit pre-season injuries to get in on the fourth line before leading a club’s AHL team to the Calder Cup Final.

Sometimes it’s a situation like Mike Hoffman, where the team takes a chance on someone with a damaged reputation and lets them breathe new life into their career.

Whatever the case will be, the Blues have signed veteran forward Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout. Pitlick split last season between the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens putting up a goal and five assists in 39 games. A former 2010 first round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers, Pitlick has spent parts of eight seasons with the Oilers, the Dallas Stars, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Arizona Coyotes long with Calgary and Montreal. He’s notched 48 goals and 41 assists over 325 games played.

His last signed contract was a two year deal with the Arizona Coyotes for an AAV of $1.75 million before being claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Just a day later, Pitlick was dealt to the Calgary Flames for a fourth round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Training camp begins later this month, with preseason games beginning on September 24th against the Arizona Coyotes.