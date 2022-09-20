Ryan O’Reilly is one of the Top 50 Players Right Now according to the NHL Network

As we get closer and closer to the start of the 2022-2023 season, pundits are gearing up with season previews and careful evaluations. Here at St. Louis Game Time, the divisional preview is in the works as is a run-down of where media voices feel the Blues will perform this season.

Individual player evaluations are best completed after a season, but sometimes it’s good to know what you have heading into a new year. The NHL Network is preparing for the start of the new season, and have been releasing bit by bit their list of the top fifty players in the league. The Blues have a representative on that list, and of course, it’s Ryan O’Reilly.

Scott Hartnell had this to say about O’Reilly during Saturday night’s broadcast:

“He goes to St. Louis and just cranks up his attitude, his on-ice play. Wins the Selke, wins the Conn Smythe, wins the Stanley Cup, what a year for him and he’s been going bonkers ever since.”

Sometimes guys just need a change of scenery.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the countdown. Tune in to see if any other Blues sneak onto the list: