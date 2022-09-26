Blues at Stars preview/GameDay Thread

After a 5-4 win in Kansas on Saturday night, the Blues are headed to Dallas for a preseason tilt against the Dallas Stars. If some members of tonight’s forward lines look familiar, it’s because they played - and played well - on Saturday night. Logan Brown’s two goals, alongside Jake Neighbours’, were key in getting past the Coyotes.

Neighbours isn’t in tonight, but Landon Sim is getting another look, as is Martin Frk, who assisted on one of Brown’s goals.

As far as the defense goes, it’s a 50/50 split between returning regulars and guys fighting for a roster spot. Torey Krug, Niko Mikkola, and Colton Parayko will lace up.

#stlblues projected lineup for tonight’s preseason game at Dallas …



F: Acciari, Angello, Bakanov, Barbashev, Bitten, Brown, Frk, Laferriere, Leivo, McGing, Sim, Walker.



D: Galloway, Gaudet, Krug, Mikkola, Parayko, Santini.



G: Greiss, Ellis. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) September 26, 2022

Thomas Greiss will be getting his first pre-season start. Jordan Binnington played well on Saturday, allowing one goal, a power play goal from Nick Ritchie, on eight shots. Questions abound going into this season regarding the strength of the Blues’ goalie tandem, so the traditional reservations of judgement based on pre-season performances are out of the window. Most eyes will be on Greiss as they were on Binnington; Hofer and Ellis are afterthoughts for now. Of course, attention needs to be paid to both of the AHL goalies’ performances - if something goes haywire during the regular season, they’re going to get called up. Joel Hofer’s performance Saturday wasn’t particularly sharp; it will be interesting to see how Ellis responds when the mid-game goalie switch happens.

Tonight’s puck drop is at 7:00, and the game will be broadcast on 101 ESPN.com, on local radio, and on the St. Louis Blues’ app.