Blues at Blackhawks preview/GameDay Thread

Clearly, the Blackhawks, their fans, and their media are excited about this season.

i’ll give them this: “you’ve seen the roster. might as well start drinking now” is incredible preseason messaging https://t.co/z33i7BaG9k — audrey bowler (@aud_bowler) September 26, 2022

Or not.

To be fair, it’s tough so far to get a grasp on where some of the Blackhawks’ prospects are as far as game action, since tonight’s game against the Blues is their first on the preseason schedule. To get some security for their young kids against a very veteran Blues’ lineup, they’ll be icing the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock tonight.

That’s about where the security will end for the Blackhawks, though. After steamrolling the Dallas Stars 4-0 last night with a relatively young roster, the Blues are not playing around tonight in Chicago.

And here's the Blues lines, D, goalies for tonight's preseason game ...



Saad-O'Reilly-Kyrou

Neighbours-Schenn-Kostin

Highmore-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Guy-McLaughlin-Todd



Perunovich-Faulk

Leddy-Kessel

Tucker-Luce



Binnington

Zherenko — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) September 27, 2022

While that top line probably won’t be a regular occurrence during the regular season, it’s still going to be a powerful punch for the Blackhawks’ to deal with. That second line won’t be easy either - it’s also clearly an opportunity to get Kostin some top minute playing time during the preseason. It looks like the Blues are working to give Kostin every chance they can to stick in the lineup. The moment’s there, but whether this year is finally the season that Kostin seizes it remains to be seen.