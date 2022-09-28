SB Nation Reacts: Blues fans have confidence in Doug Armstrong and the front office

This off-season, the Blues lost David Perron and Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings. The age of a static salary cap bit the Blues, causing the team to have to watch two key pieces - one to points production, one goaltending, both important - leave to go play for a former rival.

It lead to discussion regarding how much blame, if any, Doug Armstrong deserved for this, and how much damage it could do this season. After all, if the salary cap is rough now, what will it look like at the end of this season when it comes time to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly?

Blues’ fans must’ve faulted the cap more than Armstrong, or else they were buoyed by the signings of Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas, and Jordan Kyrou. Nearly four years removed from the team’s first Stanley Cup, Blues fans seem to be just as all-in on the front office as they have been.

Can Armstrong do no wrong? Of course not, but does it seem that the team lands on its feet more often than not? It looks that way to a whopping 83% of Blues fans.

Agree? Disagree? Share in the comments.