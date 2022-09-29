Blue Jackets at Blues preview/GameDay Thread

The Blues’ are an impressive 3-0 so far this pre-season, with the added bonus of having accumulated those three wins on the road. Tonight, they finally get the opportunity to play in front of their own fans, both in the Enterprise Center and on-line, via the Bally Sports app or by logging into BallySports.com with your cable TV provider credentials.

The Blues have freed up space in camp, making their first round of cuts yesterday. They sent five players to their junior teams: Landon Sim (London, OHL), Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and Will Cranley (Flint, OHL). These were all expected cuts, but Sim got a longer look than the others. His impressive camp coupled with his solid Traverse City tournament bodes for a good future for the forward.

The Blues will be icing a very veteran heavy lineup tonight in St. Louis, but will also give the fans the opportunity to see prospects Zachary Bolduc and Jake Neighbours in action. Both are top candidates to fight for a roster spot this year. PTO participant Tyler PItlick will also get a chance to play in front of home fans for the first time, as will new goaltender Thomas Greiss and Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis.